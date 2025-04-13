Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,618.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $205.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

