Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. This represents a 4.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $237.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.37. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

