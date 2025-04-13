Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDEC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter worth $88,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,456,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $956.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

