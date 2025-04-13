Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after purchasing an additional 375,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,879,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $55.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.