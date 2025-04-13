Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.12 ($1.31) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.21). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 97.60 ($1.28), with a volume of 507,693 shares trading hands.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Aew Uk Reit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Aew Uk Reit’s previous dividend of $2.00. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.08%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders.

The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset’s potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector.

AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

