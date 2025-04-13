Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,586,000 after purchasing an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,768,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 499,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 107,292 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 960,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after buying an additional 105,333 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 464.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 103,405 shares in the last quarter.

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $194,172.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $62.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

