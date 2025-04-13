Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.27, but opened at $32.40. Alpha Technology Group shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 2,015 shares.

Alpha Technology Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpha Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Alpha Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Alpha Technology Group Company Profile

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

