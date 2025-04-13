Altman Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,562,498,000 after buying an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,166 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,498,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,329 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,819,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,544,227,000 after acquiring an additional 777,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $156.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

