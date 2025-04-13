Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,113 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APGE. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $143,228.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,279,229.87. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,983,558.05. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,970 shares of company stock worth $1,241,701. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.72. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.25). As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Apogee Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APGE

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.