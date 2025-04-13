Argent Trust Co Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IWV opened at $302.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

