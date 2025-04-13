Argent Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,676 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 932,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,687 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock worth $253,328,090. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $88.55 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $125.41. The company has a market cap of $207.68 billion, a PE ratio of 466.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.