Argent Trust Co Has $323,000 Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Permian Resources by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Permian Resources by 1,152.5% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Permian Resources by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $58,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 812,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock valued at $135,687. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Trading Up 4.6 %

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PR opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $18.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

