Argent Trust Co Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE OWL opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OWL

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.