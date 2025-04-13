Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.16 and traded as low as $67.60. Arkema shares last traded at $70.07, with a volume of 55,725 shares.

Arkema Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.16.

About Arkema

(Get Free Report)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.