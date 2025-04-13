Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Position Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Artivion worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AORT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Artivion by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 28.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Artivion by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Artivion by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 134,642 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artivion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Artivion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $984.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1,170.30 and a beta of 1.65. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.36 and a twelve month high of $32.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other Artivion news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 42,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $1,151,280.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 663,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,130,617.42. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $425,452.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,514.24. This represents a 8.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

