ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ASGN worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in ASGN by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in ASGN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ASGN by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

ASGN Price Performance

ASGN stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.95 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. ASGN had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

