Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,193,935 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 1,173,534 shares.The stock last traded at $22.31 and had previously closed at $23.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATAT shares. UBS Group set a $37.30 price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 48.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.