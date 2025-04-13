Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $0.99. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 22,953 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

