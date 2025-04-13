Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Allegion worth $13,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,988,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 204,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Allegion by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,175,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after buying an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLE. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Allegion Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ALLE opened at $125.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.87. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $156.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $620,008.40. This trade represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

