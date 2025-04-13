Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Kimco Realty worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

KIM opened at $20.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $25.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

