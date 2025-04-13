Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS NEAR opened at $50.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

