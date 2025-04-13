Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

