Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of SEI Investments worth $11,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9,796.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 12.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 24.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 300,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James upgraded SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $87.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 72,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $5,787,296.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,080 shares in the company, valued at $568,868,356. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $401,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,507. The trade was a 79.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,903. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $72.38 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

