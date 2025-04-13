Bank of Montreal Can Has $16 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Molina Healthcare worth $15,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $345.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.18. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $378.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.75.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

