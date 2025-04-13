Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of NexGen Energy worth $13,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Matauro LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NXE. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NXE opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 2.02. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.