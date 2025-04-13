Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 2,124 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,327,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Up 1.4 %

IP stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

