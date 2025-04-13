Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 217,688 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 1,072.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,688 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Wendy’s worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Wendy’s by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,503 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $16,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $13,358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 766,910 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $8,031,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on WEN. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.08.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.
