Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 17,482 Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Woodward by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Woodward by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WWD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Woodward from $205.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,506.50. This represents a 39.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total transaction of $864,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,157. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WWD opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average is $176.98. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.45 and a twelve month high of $201.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.