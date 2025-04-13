Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,089 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $3,866,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after acquiring an additional 36,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.96. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 3.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $2,527,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $88,646.78. This trade represents a 96.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,341,000. The trade was a 13.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,767 shares of company stock valued at $48,326,134 in the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

