Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.84 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WY opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

