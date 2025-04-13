Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.59 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $139,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. This trade represents a 5.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 8.96. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.