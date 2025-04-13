Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BROS. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $13,824,956.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. The trade was a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

