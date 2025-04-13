Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 5,832 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at $80,098,153. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,778 shares of company stock worth $20,934,891 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $66.04 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTR

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.