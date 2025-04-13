Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 283 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,418 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

First Solar Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $125.93 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.18.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

