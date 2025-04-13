Barclays Cuts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $65.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of NVT opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $67.28.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,749,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $197,434,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,026 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $86,738,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 22.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

