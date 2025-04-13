Barclays Cuts Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $50.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RHI

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $49.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.13. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.