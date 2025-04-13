Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $246.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

MMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.12.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.62. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,817.31. This represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.