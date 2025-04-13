Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Price

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $287.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.37.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $244.96 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.56. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

