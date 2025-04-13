Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Price

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Energizer stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Energizer has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 168.16%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,718,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 427.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $7,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

