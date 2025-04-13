Barclays Lowers Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Price Target to $66.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,508,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after buying an additional 876,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

