Barr E S & Co. Buys 5,450 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises 0.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $248,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,783.16. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,516. This represents a 24.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

