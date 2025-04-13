Barr E S & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.44.
Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:PM opened at $153.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.63.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International
In other Philip Morris International news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $562,739.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This represents a 12.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
