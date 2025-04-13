Barr E S & Co. Sells 42 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Home Depot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $353.62 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.08.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

