Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,858,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Barrick Gold worth $137,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the gold and copper producer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.