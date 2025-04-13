Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1,667.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,174,000 after acquiring an additional 632,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,528 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

EWBC opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,444. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $5,625,732. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

