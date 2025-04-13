Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Reliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RS opened at $279.38 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $330.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

