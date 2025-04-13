Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,277 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $56.68 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.