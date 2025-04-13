Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 25.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.40%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. This trade represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

