Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,286,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,426,000 after acquiring an additional 273,486 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,740 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,253,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 999,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,006,000 after purchasing an additional 202,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $279.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.91. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.31 and a 1 year high of $369.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 112.89%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Public Storage from $342.00 to $329.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.08.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

