Best Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 13th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Texas Instruments are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, development, and sale of vehicles and related components, including automakers, parts suppliers, and technology firms specializing in mobility solutions. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the automotive industry, which is influenced by economic trends, consumer demand, technological innovations, and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.93. 312,748,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,750,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,603,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,877,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.09.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN traded down $9.00 on Friday, reaching $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,101,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,826. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $191.36. The company has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

